Indore Family Hosts Unique Vegan Wedding, Attendees Express Appreciation

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Indore: A family in Indore organised a unique vegan wedding for their daughter on Monday to promote animal rights and a dairy-free lifestyle. The event featured a fully plant-based menu, which received positive feedback from the guests. Dishes included tofu, peanut-based yoghurt, and vegan ice cream, which guests found delicious. 

Guests praised the initiative, with some highlighting the environmental benefits of veganism. Varun Dubey, a guest, explained that adopting a vegan lifestyle could help tackle global issues like climate change, deforestation, and global warming, as animal farming contributes significantly to these problems. 

The family also took steps to support animal rights by avoiding traditional wedding elements, such as the use of horses. Girish Shah, the father of the bride, shared that this was the third vegan wedding hosted by their family, following two previous Jain vegan weddings in Bhopal. He emphasised that vegan weddings can be affordable and delicious, debunking myths about vegan food being expensive. 

Rajshree Shah, the bride's mother, expressed her desire to send a message against the violence involved in dairy production, demonstrating that a fulfilling and beautiful wedding could be held without dairy products. The bride and groom celebrated the event as a meaningful start to their married life. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDORE FAMILY UNIQUE VEGAN WEDDINGPLANT BASED MENUVEGAN WEDDING IN INDORE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Bhopal Artist Transforms Scrapped Bus Into Innovative Bus Stand Under 'Waste To Wonder' Project

Bhopal Artist Transforms Scrapped Bus Into Innovative Bus Stand Under 'Waste To Wonder' Project

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Resumes Toy Train Service After Four-month Shutdown

Heritage Beckons: Darjeeling's Iconic Toy Train Service Resumes After Four-month Shutdown

1 Min Read

Nov 18, 2024

Jharkhand's Iconic Dance Form Chhau Receives A Fresh Lease Of Life

Jharkhand's Iconic Dance Form Chhau Receives A Fresh Lease Of Life

1 Min Read

Nov 18, 2024

Indian Army Showcase Strength And Coordination During 'Poorvi Prahar' Exercise

Indian Army Showcase Strength And Coordination During 'Poorvi Prahar' Exercise

1 Min Read

Nov 18, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.