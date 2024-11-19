Indore Family Hosts Unique Vegan Wedding, Attendees Express Appreciation

Indore: A family in Indore organised a unique vegan wedding for their daughter on Monday to promote animal rights and a dairy-free lifestyle. The event featured a fully plant-based menu, which received positive feedback from the guests. Dishes included tofu, peanut-based yoghurt, and vegan ice cream, which guests found delicious.

Guests praised the initiative, with some highlighting the environmental benefits of veganism. Varun Dubey, a guest, explained that adopting a vegan lifestyle could help tackle global issues like climate change, deforestation, and global warming, as animal farming contributes significantly to these problems.

The family also took steps to support animal rights by avoiding traditional wedding elements, such as the use of horses. Girish Shah, the father of the bride, shared that this was the third vegan wedding hosted by their family, following two previous Jain vegan weddings in Bhopal. He emphasised that vegan weddings can be affordable and delicious, debunking myths about vegan food being expensive.

Rajshree Shah, the bride's mother, expressed her desire to send a message against the violence involved in dairy production, demonstrating that a fulfilling and beautiful wedding could be held without dairy products. The bride and groom celebrated the event as a meaningful start to their married life. (With PTI Inputs)