NDRF Rescues Over 400 People From Private University In Himachal Pradesh

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Kangra: Continuous heavy rains have caused the Pong Dam in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, to overflow, forcing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release water and triggering flood-like conditions in the lower areas. On August 27 (Wednesday), the released water entered a private university in Indora, trapping over 400 people, including 161 girl students, three women staff, and more than 250 students. The administration, led by Indora Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surendra Thakur, rushed to the spot and called in the NDRF team, which carried out a successful late-night evacuation.  

According to officials, all trapped students and staff were rescued safely and later shifted to Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Students recalled that they were asked by the university administration to quickly pack their belongings when water started gushing into the campus, after which the NDRF team arrived and began evacuating them one by one.  

The SDM confirmed that BBMB is continuously releasing water from Pong Dam, causing severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Locals are reporting worsening hardships due to the rising water levels, though the administration has assured that rescue and relief measures are being carried out promptly.  

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANGRA FLOODARNI UNIVERSITY STUDENTS RESCUEDPONG DAM IN KANGRAHIMACHAL PRADESH FLOODS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Ganesh Festival

Maharashtra | A Replica Of Rameswaram Temple Made At Mumbaicha Raja Pandal

August 28, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Rare Dinosaur Fossil Unearthed In Jaisalmer's Megha Village

Rare Dinosaur Fossil Unearthed In Jaisalmer's Megha Village

August 26, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST
Endangered Vallarta Mud Turtle, 'Smallest Turtle In The World', Born In Mexican Zoo

Endangered Vallarta Mud Turtle, 'Smallest Turtle In The World', Born In Mexican Zoo

August 26, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Extends Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Extends Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers

August 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.