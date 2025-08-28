NDRF Rescues Over 400 People From Private University In Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: Continuous heavy rains have caused the Pong Dam in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, to overflow, forcing the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release water and triggering flood-like conditions in the lower areas. On August 27 (Wednesday), the released water entered a private university in Indora, trapping over 400 people, including 161 girl students, three women staff, and more than 250 students. The administration, led by Indora Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surendra Thakur, rushed to the spot and called in the NDRF team, which carried out a successful late-night evacuation.

According to officials, all trapped students and staff were rescued safely and later shifted to Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Students recalled that they were asked by the university administration to quickly pack their belongings when water started gushing into the campus, after which the NDRF team arrived and began evacuating them one by one.

The SDM confirmed that BBMB is continuously releasing water from Pong Dam, causing severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Locals are reporting worsening hardships due to the rising water levels, though the administration has assured that rescue and relief measures are being carried out promptly.