Indonesian Woman Marries Bihar Man as per Hindu Traditions

Motihari (Bihar): A woman from Indonesia married a man from Bihar's Champaran district in Hindu tradition on Thursday. Soileena Menak Silaban, a resident of Siborongborong in North Sumatra in Indonesia, got married to Harshvardhan Kumar, the son of Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Parsauni village of Patahi. The couple had arranged their reception on Friday.

The groom said, "I was working as a post-doctoral scientist in Taiwan. There Soileena was doing her MS in Global Finance." "We both met and fell in love. We both informed our families, but initially, they did not accept the proposal. Later, after our studies, we made our families agree to the marriage. I stayed in Taiwan from 2018 to March 2021 and returned to India and became an assistant professor at LNM IIT, Jaipur. We both got married in Indonesia in March 2023," he said.

Kumar further stated that he wanted to introduce Soileena to Hindu culture and customs. "Therefore, I came to my native village, along with Soileena, and tied the nuptial knot as per Indian customs amid chanting of Vedic hymns." Meanwhile, Soileena praised the culture of India.