Indonesia's 'Silvermen' Beg To Make Ends Meet

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jakarta: On a rainy day in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, three men coated in metallic paint known as the "manusia silver", or silvermen, brave the elements to ask drivers for change. It is not without risks, but some young Indonesians feel it's necessary to make ends meet as the cost of living worsens and jobs dwindle after the pandemic.

Ari Munandar, a silverman said, "There was a feeling of embarrassment. Yes, there was. But the embarrassing feeling disappears when I think of my daughter and wife at home."

"I don't feel pain, just itchiness. At first, the paint caused a burning sensation and blisters on my neck, all the way down here on my back. The burning lasted for three to four days before it eventually healed," Munandar added. 

Munandar further said, "I hope my child won't become like me. Even for me, this is not what I hoped for. I have to have a better job. I don't want to do a job that has no future like this. I don't want to do this when I get old. I want to change to a better job, so people won't look down on me any more and show respect to me. Perhaps I can still do jobs like cleaning service or be an office boy."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDONESIAJAKARTASILVERMENSILVERMEN

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

France: WWII-Era US Army Vehicles On Display And Up For Auction In Isère Countryside

France: World War II-Era US Army Vehicles On Display And Up For Auction In Isère Countryside

May 12, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Jaisalmer Markets Reopen As Tensions Ease Along Indo-Pak Border

Jaisalmer Markets Reopen As Tensions Ease Along Indo-Pak Border

May 12, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Border Residents Along LoC In Jammu Shifted to relief camps government schools set up in temples

Border Residents Along LoC In Jammu Shifted To Safer Locations, Amid Shelling By Pakistan

May 8, 2025 at 5:03 PM IST
Ramnagar village along Line of Control builds bunkers for any terrorist attack

Village Along Line Of Control Builds Bunkers Amid Rising India And Pakistan Tensions

May 6, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.