Indonesia's 'Silvermen' Beg To Make Ends Meet

Jakarta: On a rainy day in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, three men coated in metallic paint known as the "manusia silver", or silvermen, brave the elements to ask drivers for change. It is not without risks, but some young Indonesians feel it's necessary to make ends meet as the cost of living worsens and jobs dwindle after the pandemic.

Ari Munandar, a silverman said, "There was a feeling of embarrassment. Yes, there was. But the embarrassing feeling disappears when I think of my daughter and wife at home."

"I don't feel pain, just itchiness. At first, the paint caused a burning sensation and blisters on my neck, all the way down here on my back. The burning lasted for three to four days before it eventually healed," Munandar added.

Munandar further said, "I hope my child won't become like me. Even for me, this is not what I hoped for. I have to have a better job. I don't want to do a job that has no future like this. I don't want to do this when I get old. I want to change to a better job, so people won't look down on me any more and show respect to me. Perhaps I can still do jobs like cleaning service or be an office boy."