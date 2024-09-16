India's Ambitious "Project Cheetah" Completes Two Years

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Project Cheetah, an ambitious project of the central government to reintroduce large carnivore species into India completes two years on Tuesday. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago on his birthday, 17th September by releasing two cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the project, Kuno National Park has released a video saying " Two years ago, we started a historic journey in which cheetahs were brought to India to re-settle them after almost 70 years. India's ambitious project is completing two successful years on 17 September 2024. This project is a pioneering effort globally, symbolising the hope of restoring lost wildlife populations and ecosystems."