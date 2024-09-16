India's Ambitious "Project Cheetah" Completes Two Years

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

thumbnail
India's Ambitious "Project Cheetah" Completes Two Years (ETV Bharat)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Project Cheetah, an ambitious project of the central government to reintroduce large carnivore species into India completes two years on Tuesday. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago on his birthday, 17th September by releasing two cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the project, Kuno National Park has released a video saying " Two years ago, we started a historic journey in which cheetahs were brought to India to re-settle them after almost 70 years. India's ambitious project is completing two successful years on 17 September 2024. This project is a pioneering effort globally, symbolising the hope of restoring lost wildlife populations and ecosystems."

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

TAGGED:

KUNO MANAGEMENT RELEASED VIDEOPROJECT CHEETAH 2 YEARS COMPLETEKUNO RELEASED CHEETA VIDEOKUNO PARK SEEN CUBSPROJECT CHEETAH

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Surya Gujarat Scheme Brightens Ahmedabad Village

How Surya Gujarat Scheme Is Brightening Villages

1 Min Read

Sep 16, 2024

PM E-Drive Scheme

Explained | PM E-Drive Scheme: Subsidy, Incentives, Plan - All You Need To Know

2 Min Read

Sep 16, 2024

Over 10,000 People Attend Grand Onam Celebration In Sharjah

Over 10,000 People Attend Grand Onam Celebration In Sharjah

1 Min Read

Sep 15, 2024

The much-awaited 3rd edition of the International Auto Show has returned to Bengaluru after more than a decade-long gap.

WATCH: 3rd Edition Of International Auto Show Returns To Bengaluru

1 Min Read

Sep 15, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.