Indian Doctors In US Protest Against Rape and Murder Of Kolkata Medic

Texas: Houston and the Texas Medical Center are home to a large number of physicians who have received their medical training in India. They continue to maintain close ties with the Indian medical fraternity through educational and clinical collaborations, with a special focus on young physicians.

Over the years, the pervasive phenomenon of violence against physicians in hospitals in India and the lack of decisive and effective legislation to curb and punish such offences has been deeply disturbing and discouraging for them.

And when such reprehensible transgressions culminate in an unimaginably brutal rape and death of a young physician while she was on duty at a prominent government hospital in Kolkata, the pain and anguish they experienced broke through the composure they had maintained for long.

On Friday, August 23, the doctors resolved to stand as a community to fight for justice and protection of medical professionals as well as every member of the community. Physicians from different hospital systems, healthcare professionals, and community members gathered at the Texas Medical Center to raise their voices against this heinous crime.

The invitation read— "Join us in a peaceful gathering to honour the life of a dedicated pulmonary resident who tragically lost her life while on call. This vigil is a solemn call for justice and a stand against the unsafe conditions faced by healthcare workers.

Together, we will light candles, share words of solidarity, and demand accountability to ensure that every medical professional is protected. Let us unite as a community in support of safer environments for those who care for us."