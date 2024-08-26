Indian Doctors In US Protest Against Rape and Murder Of Kolkata Medic

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

thumbnail
Physicians from different hospital systems, healthcare professionals, and community members gathered at the Texas Medical Center (AFP)

Texas: Houston and the Texas Medical Center are home to a large number of physicians who have received their medical training in India. They continue to maintain close ties with the Indian medical fraternity through educational and clinical collaborations, with a special focus on young physicians. 

Over the years, the pervasive phenomenon of violence against physicians in hospitals in India and the lack of decisive and effective legislation to curb and punish such offences has been deeply disturbing and discouraging for them. 

And when such reprehensible transgressions culminate in an unimaginably brutal rape and death of a young physician while she was on duty at a prominent government hospital in Kolkata, the pain and anguish they experienced broke through the composure they had maintained for long.

On Friday, August 23, the doctors resolved to stand as a community to fight for justice and protection of medical professionals as well as every member of the community. Physicians from different hospital systems, healthcare professionals, and community members gathered at the Texas Medical Center to raise their voices against this heinous crime.

The invitation read— "Join us in a peaceful gathering to honour the life of a dedicated pulmonary resident who tragically lost her life while on call. This vigil is a solemn call for justice and a stand against the unsafe conditions faced by healthcare workers.

Together, we will light candles, share words of solidarity, and demand accountability to ensure that every medical professional is protected. Let us unite as a community in support of safer environments for those who care for us."

TAGGED:

INDIAN DOCTORSRG KAR CASETEXAS MEDICAL CENTERTEXAS MEDICAL CENTER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

Tribal Woman in Telangana Miraculously Escapes From Getting Crushed Under Train

1 Min Read

Aug 27, 2024

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

Celebrated British Warship In 45 Million GBP Battle Against Deathwatch Beetle

4 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

People present at the beach were seen taking photographs of the beautiful piece of art.

Janmashtami 2024: Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Art of Krishna

2 Min Read

Aug 26, 2024

Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis in emergency shelters after floods

India-Bangladesh Floods: Many Killed, IAF Air-Drops Food Packets In Affected Areas

1 Min Read

Aug 24, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.