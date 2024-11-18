Indian Army Showcase Strength And Coordination During 'Poorvi Prahar' Exercise

Itanagar: Indian Army soldiers are undergoing intensive training in Arunachal Pradesh's forward areas as 'Poorvi Prahar', a tri-service military exercise involving the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The exercise includes high-stakes battlefield simulations, with troops being air-dropped from helicopters into target zones at undisclosed locations. 

Once on the ground, one unit swiftly advanced towards its injective, while another secured the landing zone to prevent enemy interference. 

An Army officer participating in the exercise highlighted the importance of such drills. "We are training rigorously in challenging mountainous terrain and have adapted well to the conditions. This joint exercise enhances our interoperability with the Air Force and Navy," he said.

He emphasised the role of advanced technologies, including swarm drones, FPV drones, and precision-guided munitions, in improving situational awareness, reducing decision-making time, and boosting combat capabilities. 

The exercise showcases seamless coordination between air and ground forces, with a focus on speed and precision essential in real combat scenarios. It also underscores the armed forces' ability to operate effectively in diverse and difficult environments, including rugged terrains and extreme weather conditions, highlighting their preparedness to tackle any challenge. (With PTI Inputs)

