Indian Army Arranges Free Medical Camp To Public Neighbouring LoC

Published : May 2, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

On Thursday, the Indian Army arranged a free medical camp for the inhabitants of villages situated along the Line of Control (LoC). With the current geopolitical tension with the neighbours on the other side of the border, the people situated near the the LoC are reasonably anxious. This initiative by the Indian Army sought to cater to the people's medical needs and provide medicine, free of cost. 

Held at Tarkundi village, hundreds from the neighboring regions came to avail these services provided by the Indian Army. "The camp has been running here since the morning. They are providing every kind of facility," explained a local resident. The Army even escorts those with serious medical conditions to bigger facilities. The medical camp is said to be held every week.

"Our village is far-flung. It lies near the LoC. No one comes here out of fear. It is the Army who is there for us," appreciate another local resident. In dire times, these people have no one to rely on but the Indian Army.

