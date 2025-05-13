Indian Army Nullifies Artillery Shells In Jammu & Kashmir

As life slowly returns to normal for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir, the residue of the Indo-Pak war remains to be seen in the area. The Indian Army launched an operation to clear those artillery shells launched by the Pakistan military in these areas. The army's bomb disposal squad is destroying these shells through controlled explosions. Numerous unexploded shells were discovered and nullified by the bomb squad in this extensive clearance job. "These shells are either rocket shells or artillery shells, with a caliber between 120 to 155 mm, and their range is approximately between 15 to 30 kilometers," explained an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician from the Indian Army.

Artillery shells were discovered near temples and residencies. Many civilian lives may have been lost if not for the careful neutralization process by the Army's bomb squad. "If this shell had exploded here, then our temple and our house wouldn’t be here. It is by God’s great blessing that it didn’t explode. And after that, I am very thankful to the Indian Army that they came here and diffused this shell," said Jaswant Raj Sharma, a resident of Rajouri. This operation is crucial for these people to move on with their lives truly and they are very grateful to the army for launching it.