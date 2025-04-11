Indian Army Deploys Robotic Mules, Nano Drones In Myanmar To Assess Damage To Buildings From Earthquake

Naypyitaw: The Indian Army has deployed robotic mules and nano drones to assess buildings damaged in Myanmar by the recent earthquake. They are conducting technical evaluations and search-and-rescue operations using modern equipment. The Richter 7.7 scale earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing over 3,600 people.

Acting as a first responder, India offered aid and assistance to Myanmar. 'Operation Brahma', continues its humanitarian mission in Myanmar as the local government and its agencies also soldiered on with their efforts in relief and rescue work.

The epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28 was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It brought down thousands of buildings, buckled roads and destroyed bridges in multiple regions. The earthquake hit a wide swath of the country, causing significant damage to six regions and states. The earthquake left many areas without power, telephone or cell connections and damaged roads and bridges, making the full extent of the devastation hard to assess.