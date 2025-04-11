Indian Army Deploys Robotic Mules, Nano Drones In Myanmar To Assess Damage To Buildings From Earthquake

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Naypyitaw: The Indian Army has deployed robotic mules and nano drones to assess buildings damaged in Myanmar by the recent earthquake. They are conducting technical evaluations and search-and-rescue operations using modern equipment. The Richter 7.7 scale earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing over 3,600 people.

Acting as a first responder, India offered aid and assistance to Myanmar. 'Operation Brahma', continues its humanitarian mission in Myanmar as the local government and its agencies also soldiered on with their efforts in relief and rescue work. 

The epicenter of the 7.7 magnitude quake on March 28 was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. It brought down thousands of buildings, buckled roads and destroyed bridges in multiple regions. The earthquake hit a wide swath of the country, causing significant damage to six regions and states. The earthquake left many areas without power, telephone or cell connections and damaged roads and bridges, making the full extent of the devastation hard to assess.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMY DEPLOYS ROBOTIC MULESMYANMAR EARTHQUAKEINDIAN ARMY RELIEF IN MYANMAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Herds is an international public art and climate action project that takes life-size animal puppets on a journey to major cities in Africa and Europe.

Herd Of Puppet Animals Set Off On Climate Action Voyage From DR Congo

April 11, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST
Mizoram: Bridge Over Tlawng River Set To Boost Connectivity Between Aizawl And Lengpui Airport

Mizoram: Bridge Over Tlawng River Set To Boost Connectivity Between Aizawl And Lengpui Airport

April 9, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
IGNCA Plans Repository After Exhibition On Four Decades Of Indian Advertising

IGNCA Plans Repository After Exhibition On Four Decades Of Indian Advertising

April 9, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Kanlaon Volcano In Philippines Sends Ash Miles Into The Air

Kanlaon Volcano In Philippines Sends Ash Miles Into The Air

April 8, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.