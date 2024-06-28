India Vs South Africa: Team India Arrive At Babardos Airport Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024 Final

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 5:57 PM IST

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

thumbnail
Team India Arrive At Babardos Airport (ETV Bharat)

Barbados: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team touched down at the Barbados airport with a goal set for them to achieve on Saturday as they prepare for the much anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa at Kensington Oval.

The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament. The team they will face is South Africa, who are unbeaten in the ongoing competition so far. Notably, the Proteas have qualified for the summit clash of an ICC World Cup - be it ODIs or T20s for the first time since their reintroduction to International cricket. 

India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fifty and flamboyant batter Suryakumar scored 45 to help India post a par score of 171/7 in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 played at Guyana. In reply, Jos Buttler's led side faltered and were skittled out for a 103-run total as India won the second semi-final against England by 68 runs. Spinners Axal Patel and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each.

  1. India Vs England Semi-final: Rohit, Axar Shine As Men In Blue Beat Defending Champions By 68 Runs
  2. He Is Saving It For Finals: Rohit Sharma On Virat Kohli's Form After India's 68-run Win Over England In Semifinal
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICAT20 WORLD CUP 2024 FINALINDIA ARRIVE AT BARBADOST20 WORLD CUP 2024

