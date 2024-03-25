India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer Drenched in Colours of Holi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan):  BSF soldiers deployed on the border with Pakistan are celebrating the festival of colours with great enthusiasm. These young men and women seemed so engrossed in the joy of Holi that even sitting thousands of kilometers away made them forget the memories of their families. Rising above caste, creed or religion, men and women from different states are making such a splash in the excitement of Holi that it seems as if they have got all the happiness today itself. There is no stress on the face, no sadness, just fun.

India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer is seen drenched in different colours of Holi. BSF soldiers are enjoying this festival with lots of laughter. In the joy of Holi, BSF officers were also enjoying the festival of Holi with the soldiers, who had come from different states. From every nook and corner of the country, border guards of different castes and religions posted on the western border of the country presented a unique example of communal harmony and played Holi. On this auspicious occasion of Holi, the officers not only applied colours to the soldiers, but also fed them sweets.

BSF DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore also became a part of the Holi celebrations and as the guardian of their families, wished the soldiers a happy Holi by feeding them sweets. He said that the brave soldiers of BSF, who are protecting the borders of the country, celebrated the Holi with zeal and enthusiasm .  

He said that out of 12 months, the jawan stays away from his family at the border for 9 to 10 months, but celebrates all the festivals with the same pomp and show. The DIG said that the "country is our family and the uniform is our caste". Soldiers from across the country celebrate all the festivals with joy in BSF and border looks like mini-India.

