Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates India Mobile Congress, Asia’s Largest Tech And Media Fest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest telecom, media, and technology event, today (October 8) at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 is being held from 8th to 11th October under the theme “Innovate to Transform”, highlighting India’s commitment to leveraging innovation for digital transformation and societal progress.

IMC 2025 will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators. The event will focus on key themes including Optical Communications, Semiconductors in Telecom, Quantum Communications, 6G, and Fraud Risk Indicators, reflecting India’s strategic priorities in next-generation connectivity, digital sovereignty, cyber fraud prevention, and global technology leadership.

More than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, 7,000+ global delegates, and 400+ companies are expected to participate. Over 1,600 new use-cases across areas such as 5G/6G, AI, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased through 100+ sessions and 800+ speakers. IMC 2025 also underscores international collaboration, with delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria participating in the event.