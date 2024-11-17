Why India And China Oppose The EU’s Carbon Border Tax?

New Delhi: Despite longstanding geopolitical differences, India and China have come together to oppose a proposed carbon border tax introduced by the European Union (EU) at the COP29 Summit in Baku.

The tax aims to impose levies on imported goods like steel, cement, and aluminium, with the goal of ensuring fair competition for EU-produced goods while cutting emissions. However, India, China, and other developing nations argue that the tax infringes on UN climate principles and disproportionately impacts their economies.

A social worker, Rachana Dhingra said that they had come into the area where 40 year ago a genocide had occurred. "Even today, the gas tragedy is affecting various aspects of people's lives even today. Artists, through their art and expression, are demonstrating the issues that the second or third generation of children are suffering through even today. The pollution that is continuing in Bhopal even today- the story of the air and water of the 42 slums that were polluted; and how none of the people responsible for the tragedy have gone to jail even for one day," Dhingra added.