thumbnail

In War-Torn Khan Yunis, Gazans Are Committed To Preserving Palestinian Heritage

By AFP

Published : 36 minutes ago

Khan Yunis, Palestinian Territories: More than a year into the Israel-Hamas war, Gazans in the southern city of Khan Yunis are set on preserving their Palestinian heritage. While Mohamed Sha'at has been clearing the historic Mamluk-era Barquq castle from the rubble, Ramadan Ahmed, a researcher and artist, has spent decades collecting antiquities from destroyed museums and carving rocks to document the reality of Gazans under Israeli siege and bombardment. 

Hamas militants' surprise cross-border attack last year killed about 1,200 people. Another 250 were taken hostage; around 100 remain in captivity, with many of them feared dead. Israel responded to the attack by waging a war against Hamas in Gaza, where the fighting has killed over 41,000 people and displaced around 1.9 million. City streets have been churned into dirt canyons and, in many places, the air is filled with the stench of unrecovered corpses. 

Rebuilding Gaza would also require the import of massive amounts of construction supplies and heavy equipment, which Israel is unlikely to allow as long as there’s a potential for Hamas to rebuild its militant infrastructure. In any case, Gaza has only a small number of crossings with limited capacity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GAZANSHAMAS MILITANTSKHAN YUNISISRAEL HAMAS WAR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

As Mullaperiyar Dam turns 129, Debate Over Its Safety Rages On

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

The Sacred Grain: Wayanad's Centuries-Old Rice Worship

The Sacred Grain: Wayanad's Centuries-Old Rice Worship

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2024

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

Peruvian Women Beekeepers Determined To Save Bees Die From Impact Of Climate Change

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2024

From Accident To Innovation: Wayanad Farmer Earns Patent For New Turmeric Strain

From Accident To Innovation: Wayanad Farmer Earns Patent For New Turmeric Strain

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.