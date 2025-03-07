IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit, Shreya Ghoshal, Shahid Kapoor And More Arrive In Jaipur For The Grand Event
Jaipur is buzzing with excitement as Bollywood celebrities arrive for the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. The grand event, celebrating its silver jubilee, will take place on March 8 and 9 at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) under the theme "Silver is the New Gold."
Several stars have already been spotted in the Pink City, setting the stage for a glamorous celebration of Indian cinema. Actor Karishma Tanna was seen in a chic white ensemble, while singer Shreya Ghoshal opted for a stylish printed maxi dress. Actor Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia kept it casual in a white outfit, and Nushrratt Bharuccha exuded elegance in a beige top and pants.
Meanwhile, Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit turned heads in a sophisticated white outfit paired with a beige blazer. Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi were also spotted at Jaipur Airport as they arrived for the much-awaited event.