IGNCA Plans Repository After Exhibition On Four Decades Of Indian Advertising

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

New Delhi: From iconic pinchlines to timeless faces, the evolution of Indian advertising took centre stage at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which recently hosted the Ad Art Exhibition: Four Decades of Indian Advertising. The showcase highlighted print advertisements from the 1950s to the 1990s, offering a nostalgic journey through India's advertising history.

The exhibition featured rare ads, including Lux soap campaigns endorsed by early Bollywood stars like Nimmi, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashikala. Taglines such as "Khansi aapko savere 5 baje bhi jaga sakti hai..." brought alive the creative brilliance of a bygone era.

Anurag Punetha, Media Head at IGNCA, said the goal was to build an archive of Indian advertising. "We always remember those iconic ads and punchlines we grew up with. This exhibition is a step towards preserving them for future generations," he said.

Punetha also noted that these ads, more than just promoting products, sold dreams and left a lasting impact on public memory. IGNCA now plans to expand this archive by collecting vintage Audiovisual advertisements from brands like AMUL, Air India, and Lux, creating a comprehensive repository of India's advertising legacy. (With PTI Inputs)

