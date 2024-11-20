'If BJP Had Said 'Padhenge Aur Badhenge': Supriya Sule Cast Her Vote In Baramati Assembly Constituency

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule cast her vote at a polling booth in the Baramati constituency in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters Sule in a counterattack to BJP's 'Batenge toh Katenge' remarks said, "It's very sad because it would've been better if BJP would've said 'Padhenge aur Badhenge' (with education we'll grow) instead of 'Batenge aur Katenge'. Education matters more in this country because we don't teach children about divide and rule but about education and that should be the tagline of India."

Baramati assembly seat will see a contest between NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) candidate and Pawar's nephew Yugendra Pawar. (PTI)