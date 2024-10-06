thumbnail

Chennai Air Show 2024 Underway At Marina Beach

By ETV Bharat English Team

Chennai: As part of the Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary, an air show featuring fighter jets and helicopters is being held at Marina Beach on October 6, 2024, from 11 am to 1 pm. A total of 72 aircraft will participate in the mega event, flying from Tambaram to Marina for the aerobatics display. This marks the return of the air show to Chennai after 21 years, with the last one in 2003. Typically held in Delhi, this year Chennai was chosen for the event. The rehearsals for the event concluded successfully on Friday, featuring aircraft such as Sukhoi Su-30s, Mi-17 helicopters, HAL Tejas, and Rafale jets.
