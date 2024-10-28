thumbnail

Hyderabad Witnesses Rise In Firecrackers Sale Ahead Of Diwali

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, stalls selling firecrackers in Hyderabad have witnessed a significant rush of customers buying various crackers for the festive occasion. Despite restrictions limiting the bursting of crackers to just two hours, some shopkeepers reported a surge in business, while others said sales hadn't increased substantially.

Cracker seller, Mohammad said, "Praise be to God that bookings are good, initially the rates were high but now it is normal as it happens every time, we have also set up stalls." 

When asked about the customers, Mohammad said, "Customers are good and sales have increased due to orders coming in."

At the same time, another cracker seller Pratp Kumar said, "There has been no increase in prices this year--- last year there was an increase of about two per cent but this year there has been no increase." This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABADRISE IN FIRECRACKERS SALEFIRECRACKERS SALEDIWALIFIRECRACKERS SALE RISE IN HYDERABAD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Srinagar Hosts First-Ever Traditional Boat Race For Women; Organisers Hope It Will Empower Women

Srinagar Hosts First-Ever Traditional Boat Race For Women; Organisers Hope It Will Empower Women

1 Min Read

Oct 28, 2024

Guatemala City Zoo Opens New Enclosure For Bengal Tigers

Guatemala City Zoo Opens New Enclosure For Bengal Tigers

1 Min Read

Oct 25, 2024

Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

Haridwar: British-Era Railway Track Exposed On Ganga Bed Over Closure Of Ganga Canal Sparks Curiosity

1 Min Read

Oct 21, 2024

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

Light Up Your Diwali The Green Way: Jammu Women Promote Eco-Conscious Celebrations With Cow Dung Diyas

1 Min Read

Oct 19, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.