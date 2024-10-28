Hyderabad Witnesses Rise In Firecrackers Sale Ahead Of Diwali

Hyderabad: Ahead of Diwali, stalls selling firecrackers in Hyderabad have witnessed a significant rush of customers buying various crackers for the festive occasion. Despite restrictions limiting the bursting of crackers to just two hours, some shopkeepers reported a surge in business, while others said sales hadn't increased substantially.

Cracker seller, Mohammad said, "Praise be to God that bookings are good, initially the rates were high but now it is normal as it happens every time, we have also set up stalls."

When asked about the customers, Mohammad said, "Customers are good and sales have increased due to orders coming in."

At the same time, another cracker seller Pratp Kumar said, "There has been no increase in prices this year--- last year there was an increase of about two per cent but this year there has been no increase." This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31.