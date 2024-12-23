Hyderabad Traffic Police Department Appoints 50 Transgenders As Traffic Volunteers

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move towards inclusivity and empowerment, the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department has appointed 50 transgender individuals as traffic assistants. The appointments were announced on Sunday, marking the beginning of a pilot initiative by the Telangana government.

The newly recruited traffic assistants participated in a demonstration program at the Integrated Command Control Center under the leadership of Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Anand stated, "The enrollment of transgender individuals as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad Traffic Police is a unique and innovative initiative by the Telangana government. Transgender people are often viewed suspiciously by society, but they deserve opportunities to lead better lives. This initiative aims to provide them with meaningful employment."

He added that a government order regarding this initiative has been issued and, on a pilot basis, 50 transgender individuals have been recruited. "They will undergo six months of rigorous training before fully assuming their roles," he said.

Senior police officials described this initiative as a significant step toward inclusive employment, emphasising its potential to challenge societal prejudices while offering equal opportunities within the workforce.

The program has been lauded as a progressive move that highlights Telangana's commitment to empowering marginalised communities. Officials hope this initiative will serve as a model for other states to follow, promoting inclusivity and diversity in various sectors of public service. (With PTI Inputs)