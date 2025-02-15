Hyderabad Techie Develops Water From Air Moisture, Launches Premium Bottled Water Brand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based software professional Surya Yadavalli has developed an innovative method to extract drinking water from atmospheric moisture, bottling it under the brand name Nyla. The idea originated during a conversation with a technician, who was repairing his home's reverse osmosis system. The technician mentioned the possibility of converting air moisture into water, sparking Surya's curiosity.

"I was asking a couple of my friends and then my team to just go and research about this concept. I mean, Is it real? Can we extract water from the air because I did not even know about it," Surya said. After researching and making connections, he and his team began exploring the technology's potential, focusing on its sustainability.

Surya's bottled water Nyla, is marketed as a premium product and has gained traction since its official launch six months ago. "We see a lot of traction. Ours is a premium bottled water. It is picking up a lot," Surya said, expressing confidence in the venture's growth.

Surya believes his venture could be a step toward a more sustainable and greener future by utilising atmospheric moisture for water production. (With PTI Inputs)

TAGGED:

WATER FROM AIRPREMIUM BOTTLED WATERNYLA WATERHYDERABAD WATER FROM AIR MOISTURE

