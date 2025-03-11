Hundreds Of Muslim Worshippers Share Ramadan Iftar Meal At UAE Mosque

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025

Abu Dhabi: Hundreds of Muslim worshippers gathered at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to share a fast-breaking Iftar meal, with over 20,000 meals served, making it the largest Ramadan gathering in the UAE. The mosque's courtyard was filled with people from various nationalist and ethnic backgrounds, coming together to break their fast in a spirit of unity and community.

Mohamad Abdulhameed, an Egyptian resident of Abu Dhabi, shared his thoughts on the event, saying, "It feels like being in our homeland, surrounded by our people and the warmth of family. This public Iftar gathering brings a sense of safety and comfort."

He added, "This gathering carries a positive energy that gives a sense of safety. We are very happy to be among people, especially with the presence of different nationalities and ethnicities, yet everyone comes together for Iftar, which is truly wonderful." (With AFP Inputs)

