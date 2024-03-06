Veteran Singer Asha Bhonsle Performs Popular Track In front of HM, Amit Shah

Mumbai: Veteran singer Asha Bhosle performed her popular track, 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai during the launch of her photobiography, 'Best of Asha'.

She performed three songs in front of Shah, including a Gujarati song as well. The Home Minister was elated after listening to her live and expressed his gratitude for the same.

With the support of Valuable Group, famous photographer Gautam Rajyadhyaksha published the book based on the photographs taken by Mumbai BJP President MLA, Advocate Ashish Shelar.

Shelar said that the book will be a valuable document containing 42 memorable photos from the singer's life. The Sahyadri Guest Grahavar was inaugurated Wednesday by Amit Shah in the presence of Bhosle.

Ashish Shelar with his wife Pratima Shelar, Janai Bhosale, Anand Bhosale, Valuable Group's Amey Hete, Ankit Hete, Jeevan Ganiche, Prasad Mahadkar and designer of the book, Nutan Ajgaonkar graced their presence at the event.