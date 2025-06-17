Never Apart: How Swift DNA Matching Reunited the Patels After the Ahmedabad Plane Crash

In the aftermath of the Ahmedabad air tragedy, one family’s story quietly moved everyone. Ashok Patel, 74, and Shobhna Patel, 71 — a couple from London — were among those who lost their lives. Their sons, Miten and Hemit, travelled to Ahmedabad, hoping for closure amid unbearable grief.

Miten Patel, son of the deceased, said, "We were wondering where our mom was and when we would be able to identify her. When we arrived, the count was at 98. We completed the process, which took a couple of hours, but we did this for our dad. Just as we were getting to the final steps of bringing our dad home, we received the news that our mom’s identification had been completed."

The DNA identification process, typically spanning up to 72 hours, unfolded with unexpected swiftness for the Patel family. On Father’s Day, the authorities confirmed Ashok Patel’s DNA match. Remarkably, within minutes, Shobhna Patel’s match followed. Their mother, who in life didn't let their father travel alone, had stayed by his side in death too. The brothers now believe their parents remain together in the afterlife.