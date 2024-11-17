Hospitals Across Country Reassess Fire Safety Measures After Jhansi Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, which claimed the lives of 10 newborns, hospitals across the country are reassessing their fire safety measures.

On Saturday, officials from PBM Hospital in Bikaner, Rajasthan, conducted an inspection to review the hospital’s fire safety systems and firefighting equipment. They reassured the public that all necessary checks are being carried out regularly and that emergency facilities are up to date and ready for use.

"We are standing in the children’s wing of the hospital, and this place is well-equipped in all areas. There are fire extinguishers, smoke sensors, and fire alarms. The wiring in this place is done in such a way that there will be no short-circuiting here. I came here to check all these once again," Dr PK Saini, PBM Superintendent said.

The fire department also conducted a comprehensive inspection of the security measures at a children's hospital in Firozabad. During the inspection, they carefully examined the fire safety equipment, emergency evacuation routes, and alert systems.