Watch Video: 60-Foot Holi Tower Burnt In Unique Tribal Rituals At Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalli

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

Chintapalli: Tribals in Tajangi Betaline Colony grandly celebrated Holi, duly following their age-old traditions. These unique celebrations were held in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. A large number of tribal festive revellers gathered at the event venue, where they erected a decorated 60-foot-high Holi Tower made of sticks. The revellers held ceremonies and then burnt it in front of the local Radhakrishna temple.

As part of their age-old beliefs, the tribals placed a flag at the top of the Holi Tower. They carefully observed the direction in which the flag fell, which, in their belief, would indicate their future agricultural harvests and prosperity. After the conclusion of the burning of the Holi Tower, Seesa Chandra Rao, who retrieved the fallen flag, was greatly honoured by the tribals. He was taken in a procession through the village and felicitated in an elaborate customary ceremony.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

60 FOOT HOLI TOWERANDHRA PRADESHBURNING OF HOLI TOWERTRIBALS HOLITRIBAL HOLI TOWER

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

High levels of ultraviolet radiation detected in several districts of Kerala.

Kerala SDMA Begins Issuing Alerts For UV Radiation For Several Districts

2 Min Read

Mar 15, 2025

J&K Budget: Free Public Transport For Women Widely Welcomed

Jammu & Kashmir Budget: Free Public Transport For Women Widely Welcomed

2 Min Read

Mar 13, 2025

Jamshedpur Markets Bustle With Holi Shoppers As Vendors Showcase New Items

Jamshedpur Markets Bustle With Holi Shoppers As Vendors Showcase New Items

1 Min Read

Mar 13, 2025

Palash Flowers And Age-Old Knowledge Empower Jharkhand’s Tribal Women In Producing Herbal Gulal

Palash Flowers And Age-Old Knowledge Empower Jharkhand’s Tribal Women In Producing Herbal Gulal

2 Min Read

Mar 12, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.