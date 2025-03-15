Watch Video: 60-Foot Holi Tower Burnt In Unique Tribal Rituals At Andhra Pradesh's Chintapalli

Chintapalli: Tribals in Tajangi Betaline Colony grandly celebrated Holi, duly following their age-old traditions. These unique celebrations were held in the Alluri Seetharamaraju district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. A large number of tribal festive revellers gathered at the event venue, where they erected a decorated 60-foot-high Holi Tower made of sticks. The revellers held ceremonies and then burnt it in front of the local Radhakrishna temple.

As part of their age-old beliefs, the tribals placed a flag at the top of the Holi Tower. They carefully observed the direction in which the flag fell, which, in their belief, would indicate their future agricultural harvests and prosperity. After the conclusion of the burning of the Holi Tower, Seesa Chandra Rao, who retrieved the fallen flag, was greatly honoured by the tribals. He was taken in a procession through the village and felicitated in an elaborate customary ceremony.