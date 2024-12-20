Hindu Family In Bihar Village Maintains A Century-Old Mosque

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

In a heartwarming example of communal harmony, a mosque located at Dumrawan village in Bihar’s Nalanda district is being maintained by a Hindu family. The mosque, which is over a century old, according to locals stands at the centre of the village – now entirely inhabited by Hindus.

Locals said that Muslim families, who once lived in Dumrawan, gradually migrated to other parts of the country in search of livelihood. After that, one Hindu family took on the responsibility of maintaining the mosque.

Caretaker, Anil Paswan said, "We take care of things ourselves, whether it's lighting incense sticks or lamps in the mosque. Whatever needs to be done, we do it. Our ancestors, our fathers and grandfathers, have been looking after this. My grandfather used to work for Muslims, and when all the Muslims left we started looking after it.

The family is fully committed to the responsibility they have undertaken, despite coming from a very modest background. Anil Paswan's wife, Sadhna Devi said, "We have been taking care of it for at least 30-32 years."

Durgesh Kumar, the son of Anil Paswan,  said, "The mosque had been taken care of many days after the Muslims left. Now, the Hindu community is looking after the village, and the Paswan community is taking care of the mosque in the village. The rest of the Muslims have left. As long as we are alive, we will continue to look after the mosque."

TAGGED:

COMMUNAL HARMONYMOSQUEBIHAR VILLAGEHINDU FAMILY

