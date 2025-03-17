Hina Khan Finds 'Peace' During Ramadan as She Performs Umrah Amid Cancer Treatment

Actor Hina Khan, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. She shared videos on Instagram, expressing gratitude and joy for the experience, including moments of Tahajjud and Fajr prayers in Mecca. Hina mentioned that the decision to perform Umrah was made last minute. She also addressed questions about her discoloured nails, revealing it was due to chemotherapy and not nail polish. Hina explained that chemotherapy caused nail brittleness and discolouration, but assured followers that it is temporary. She shared the emotional support from her partner, Rocky Jaiswal, who has been by her side throughout her battle with cancer.