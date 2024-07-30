WATCH: Youth Trapped in Beas River Flood Whole Night at Himachal Pradesh's Mandi; Rescued

Mandi : The water level in rivers and streams has increased during the rainy season. The administration has also warned people to stay away from the streams. In Mandi City, a young man went to the confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers in the dark of the night. During this time, the young man got stuck there due to a sudden rise in the water level. The young man climbed a big rock to save himself and remained stuck there the whole night. In the morning, when the local people saw this young man on the rock, they informed the City Police Station, Mandi. The police reached the spot with the rescue team and took the young man out safely.

The young man's name is Aman, son of Paramjeet, originally from Chandigarh. The young man said he has been staying with a friend here for some time in connection with work.' At the same time, City Police Chowki Mandi in-charge Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar has confirmed the matter. He said that the young man had not yet given his full address. It is being investigated and after that, the family will be informed. According to the information received so far, this young man used to roam around the city all night and used to stay at night wherever he felt like it. The police are verifying everything.

In-charge SI Manoj Kumar said, 'If a person from another state is staying with you, then get his police verification done and do not give shelter to such a person.'