Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Trek With Sick Cow On Backs, Save Life

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sirmaur: Two villagers in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, carried a critically sick cow on their backs through hilly terrain to reach a veterinary hospital. A video of them helping the cow has went viral with netizens hailing their act of kindness. The incident occurred about a week ago in Kyari Gundaha Panchayat of Shillai.

The cow, belonging to Deep Ram Sharma of Kurai village, had been sick for several days and urgently needed medical attention. While the veterinary hospital in Gudahan village was only 3 km away, recent heavy rains had severely damaged the hilly road, making it difficult for vehicles to traverse.

Facing this challenge, Dayaram and Lal Singh volunteered to undertake the seemingly impossible task. They used ropes to secure the cow, weighing about 150 kilograms, to their backs and carefully navigated the risky path. Other villagers followed, providing support and ensuring the cow's stability.

After a day of treatment, the cow has reportedly made a recovery.

Rescued Axolotls Find New Home In Rio De Janeiro's Aquarium

