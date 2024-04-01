BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Serves Tea at Namo Tea Stall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Monday. Later, she prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the people.

Ranaut was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh leader of the opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur and BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal. The presence of the BJP candidate drew a massive crowd eager to see her. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ranaut reached the Bhimakali Temple complex to attend the Mandi Parliament Officers meeting. In the meeting, she met all the workers and also discussed the upcoming strategy prepared by the BJP for the elections.