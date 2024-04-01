BJP Candidate Kangana Ranaut Serves Tea at Namo Tea Stall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

thumbnail

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Bhimakali temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on Monday. Later, she prepared tea at the Namo Tea Stall and served it to the people. 

Ranaut was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh leader of the opposition and BJP leader Jairam Thakur and BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal. The presence of the BJP candidate drew a massive crowd eager to see her. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Ranaut reached the Bhimakali Temple complex to attend the Mandi Parliament Officers meeting. In the meeting, she met all the workers and also discussed the upcoming strategy prepared by the BJP for the elections.

TAGGED:

KANGANA RANAUTHIMACHAL PRADESHTEAMANDIKANGANA RANAUT

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

'Tum to Dhoke Baaz Ho': Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi with 1996 Govinda Song

'Tum to Dhoke Baaz Ho': Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi with 1996 Govinda Song

2 Min Read

Mar 31, 2024

Charges Framed against Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case

Charges Framed against SP leader Azam’s Family in 2019 Humsafar Resort Case

1 Min Read

Mar 30, 2024

After a detailed conversation on topics like Artificial Intelligence, UPI payments, technology and COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates exchanged gifts. The meeting between the two took place at the PM's residence on Friday, March 29.

Darjeeling Tea, Pashmina Shawl, Terracotta Murti: PM Modi 'Vocal for Local' Gift to Bill Gates

1 Min Read

Mar 29, 2024

WATCH Human-Elephant Conflict: Assam Woman Attacked by Wild Animal

WATCH Human-Elephant Conflict: Assam Woman Attacked by Wild Animal

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.