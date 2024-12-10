Heritage On Wheels: Lucknow's Vintage Car Rally Showcases Elegance And History

Lucknow: Lucknow's streets turned into a moving museum on Sunday, with a fleet of vintage cars cruising through the city to celebrate the beauty of bygone eras. Organised by the Oudh Heritage Car Club, the vintage car rally was supported by the tourism department and HDFC Bank, and featured around two dozen vintage cars.

The 'Chandrika Devi Heritage Drive' covered a 60-kilometre route from the tourism department's Paryatan Bhawan in Gomti Nagar to Captain's Farm about 30 kilometres away.

UP Tourism Principal Secretary, Mukesh Meshram said, "We intend to organise car rallies in the Bundelkhand region and in the Chambal region also. For the last so many years, we have been organising the Agra Taj car rally and now we want to extend it to more regions. Bundelkhand is very interesting. So we can basically create a buzz in that area to attract tourists particularly."

President of Oudh Heritage Car Club, Pradyuman Singh said, "We have been doing vintage car events in Lucknow for many years, and it is our good fortune that Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has always supported our events. Each time we have done a long-distance drive, we have been sponsored by UP Tourism, and they have supported our events. They have supported our clubs. This is the fourth event that UP Tourism is sponsoring."

The rally included a fleet of rare cars such as the 1928 Austin (Austin 7), Jaguar Mark IV, Fiat Spider, and the Volkswagen Beetle. The rally concluded at Captain's Farm at Kathwara village in the Bakshi ka Talab area of Lucknow amid admiring glances from the participants and spectators.