Herd Of Puppet Animals Set Off On Climate Action Voyage From DR Congo

Kinshasa: The Herds is an international public art and climate action project that takes life-size animal puppets on a journey to major cities in Africa and Europe. It symbolises the animal kingdom's flight from climate disaster, beginning in Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo.

"This project is trying to give the public a powerful emotional sense of what is happening to the planet, through this journey of now 20, then 40, then 70 animals from all over West Africa, Morocco, Europe who are travelling to escape the damage being done to their ecosystems," says David Lan, an organiser of the project.

The public art project aims to highlight the impact of climate change on the animal kingdom. The material used in the project is mostly recycled material, where the skin is made out of cardboard. A 22-year-old, Siphokazi Mpofu, member of Ukwanda Puppets and "The Herds" project, said, "In this project, we started from strictly only cardboard, but then, because of the challenges of the cardboard, we ended up adding wood, which is plywood."

Mpofu said, "And then the material that we are using is mostly a recycled material, which is the cardboard that you can see on the animals, the skin is made out of cardboard. And then the joints are the black rubber tendons." She further stated that the project might reach many and make them understand the concern regarding the climate crisis.

"We believe that thousands of people are watching us. Among these thousands, we hope that at least ten will take inspiration from what we are doing and bring that knowledge back to their communities and cities. If we can achieve this, it may be a way to help save the Earth, especially in light of the climate crisis. This message should resonate with humans because the actions of these animals reflect what humans are doing as well," Mpofu said. The animals will travel through major cities, including Lagos, Paris, and London.