Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 11:44 AM IST

1 Min Read

Nagapattinam: A once-devastated herbal forest in Ramar Padham in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district is witnessing a remarkable revival following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja in 2018. Over 100 species of rare medicinal plants trive in lush green forest environments rich with valuable flora and unusual botanical specimens.

Forest spreads across 257 hectares within Vedaranyam Wildlife Sanctuary supporting Tamil Nadu's traditional Siddha medicine system quite crucially. The medicinal herbs found here are known to treat a wide range of ailments, from joint pain to diabetes and even stroke.

A forest conservator said, "These herbs got washed away during Cyclone Gaja. After that, the herbs started growing again and they are blossoming now. Tamil Nadu forest department officials are working to keep it safe now."

"Peels of the Kaippaalai should removed and then heated to get an oil that would cure bone fractures. Sithilipaalai will cure diabetes. We have herbs that cure stroke. We can use virali herbs to cure joint pains," he said. 

The forest’s revival has sparked growing public demand for a dedicated herbal research centre and a sapling distribution facility, initiatives aimed at preserving these rare herbs and promoting traditional medicine for future generations. (with PTI inputs)

Read More

  1. Women Guides Make Burliar Hills Trek Sought After Excursion
  2. Uttarakhand Introduces First-of-its Kind Mobile Application To Tackle Forest Fires

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HERBAL FOREST REVIVES AFTER CYCLONECYCLONE GAJAHERBAL FOREST IN TAMIL NADU

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

Dara Harwan Farmers Hit Hard By Water Shortage As Heatwave Grips Jammu And Kashmir

June 25, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
Devotees Continue To Flock To Kamakhya Temple On Third Day Of Ambubachi Mela

Devotees Continue To Flock To Kamakhya Temple On Third Day Of Ambubachi Mela

June 24, 2025 at 4:45 PM IST
TN: Sangam Era Burial Urns Unearthed In Thanjavur, Researchers Urge Archaeological Department To Launch Detailed Study

Sangam Era Burial Urns Unearthed In Thanjavur

June 24, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Puri Gears Up For Rath Yatra As Chariot Construction Nears Completion

Puri Gears Up For Rath Yatra As Chariot Construction Nears Completion

June 24, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Telangana Topped Child Rescues, But India's Goal To End Child Labour Still A Distant Dream

EXCLUSIVE | Ax-4 Mission Marks India’s Step Towards Gaganyaan: Kalaiselvi On Ax-4

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away

INTERVIEW | Subhadra Mahajan On Her Beautiful, Still, And Quietly Bracing Second Chance

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.