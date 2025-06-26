Herbal Forest In Tamil Nadu Revives After Cyclone Gaja

Nagapattinam: A once-devastated herbal forest in Ramar Padham in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district is witnessing a remarkable revival following the destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja in 2018. Over 100 species of rare medicinal plants trive in lush green forest environments rich with valuable flora and unusual botanical specimens.

Forest spreads across 257 hectares within Vedaranyam Wildlife Sanctuary supporting Tamil Nadu's traditional Siddha medicine system quite crucially. The medicinal herbs found here are known to treat a wide range of ailments, from joint pain to diabetes and even stroke.

A forest conservator said, "These herbs got washed away during Cyclone Gaja. After that, the herbs started growing again and they are blossoming now. Tamil Nadu forest department officials are working to keep it safe now."

"Peels of the Kaippaalai should removed and then heated to get an oil that would cure bone fractures. Sithilipaalai will cure diabetes. We have herbs that cure stroke. We can use virali herbs to cure joint pains," he said.

The forest’s revival has sparked growing public demand for a dedicated herbal research centre and a sapling distribution facility, initiatives aimed at preserving these rare herbs and promoting traditional medicine for future generations. (with PTI inputs)