Uttarakhand: Heavy Snowfall Covers Hemkund Sahib In White Sheet

Chamoli: Sri Hemkund Sahib, a well-known Sikh pilgrimage site, witnessed heavy snowfall on Monday. The site is located in the Chamoli district in the Himalayan peaks at a height of more than 15,000 feet. Every summer, tens of thousands of devotees visit it from all over the world.

A breathtaking sight of the shrine blanketed in snow can be seen in the video. Sardar Seva Singh, Senior Manager of Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Committee, said that there was a few inches of light snowfall in the Dham on Sunday, due to which the cold has increased.

On Sunday, 2200 devotees reached Shri Hemkund Sahib. Since the opening of the doors of Hemkund Sahib on May 25, at least 17,478 devotees have visited the shrine.