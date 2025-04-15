Heatwave Turns April Unbearable In Barmer, Red Alert Issued

Barmer: As summer arrives, the roads sizzle under the sun, with heat rising from the tarmac and creating shimmering mirages in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Sugarcane juice vendors experience brisk sales even before noon. A casual glance down any street shows that people are well aware that this summer is going to be intense as the day progresses.

Residents are concerned about the rising temperatures, with some hoping for rain to help cool down the heat. A resident said, "Jeth and Baisakh are still to come, and the heat is expected to rise further. But if God blesses us with showers, then the temperatures will cool down."

Another resident shared his concern regarding the increased heat that is continuing to rise. He said, "The heat is already so intense in April... what will happen in May and June? It will become impossible for people to step outside. I’m worried about how we will survive this heat. Even air conditioners are ineffective."

Earthen pot vendors are hoping for good sales as the heat continues to rise, with several people complaining about water and electricity shortages. The Met Office has predicted a 3-4 degree Celsius rise in day temperatures during the next three days and has issued orange and red alerts for several regions in western and southwestern Rajasthan.

IMD Director of Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma, said, "Southwest Rajasthan, comprising areas like Jaisalmer and Barmer, is currently experiencing heatwave conditions. In the past 24 hours, the highest temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Barmer, which is 6.4ºC above normal."