Hat Kalika Temple: Revered Shrine Of Kumaon Regiment Witnesses Heavy Chaitra Navratri Footfall

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

Berinag: The Hat Kalika Temple in Gangolihat in Uttarakhand is witnessing a massive influx of devotees during Chaitra Navratri, especially on the sixth day dedicated to Maa Katyayani. The temple, dedicated to Maa Kalika, holds deep significance for the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, whose war cry is "Kalika Mata Ki Jai".

According to legend, during wartime, a Kumaon Regiment contingent faced a shipwreck. A soldier from Gangolihat prayed to Hat Kalika Mata, and miraculously, the ship reached safety. Since then, the regiment worships her as its presiding deity.

The temple, surrounded by deodar trees, finds mention in the Skanda Purana. Mythology states that Maa Durga took the form of Mahakali to defeat the demon Sumya, liberating the gods. Adi Guru Shankaracharya later re-established the temple, claiming the goddess's wrath, which once made the area uninhabitable.

A unique tradition claims Mahakali rests in the temple at night, evidenced by a wrinkled bed each morning. Devotees tie 'Chunaris' (scrafs) with wishes and return to offer bells upon their fulfilment. Despite being included in the Manas Khand tourism project, development work is yet to begin.

Mahakali Temple Committee President Hargovind Rawal said that all arrangements have been made here for the devotees visiting the temple during Chaitra Navratri. "A passenger rest house has been built here for the passengers staying overnight," Rawal said. 

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HAAT KALIKA DEVI OF GANGOLIHATCHAITRA NAVRATRI HAT KALIKA TEMPLE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Opening Day Of The Watches And Wonders Luxury Watch Fair In Switzerland

Opening Day Of The Watches And Wonders Luxury Watch Fair In Switzerland

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Explained: What Are Reciprocal Tariffs Announced By Donald Trump And How Will They Impact India?

Explained: What Are Reciprocal Tariffs Announced By Donald Trump And How Will They Impact India?

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Drunk Driver In Punjab's Moga Leaves School Kids At Home Instead Of Picking Up, Misbehaves With Police

Drunk Driver In Punjab's Moga Leaves School Kids At Home Instead Of Picking Up, Misbehaves With Police

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Watch | Lion Wanders Into Home In Gujarat's Amreli, Spends Time In Kitchen

Watch | Lion Wanders Into Home In Gujarat's Amreli, Spends Time In Kitchen

1 Min Read

Apr 2, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.