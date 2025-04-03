Hat Kalika Temple: Revered Shrine Of Kumaon Regiment Witnesses Heavy Chaitra Navratri Footfall

Berinag: The Hat Kalika Temple in Gangolihat in Uttarakhand is witnessing a massive influx of devotees during Chaitra Navratri, especially on the sixth day dedicated to Maa Katyayani. The temple, dedicated to Maa Kalika, holds deep significance for the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, whose war cry is "Kalika Mata Ki Jai".

According to legend, during wartime, a Kumaon Regiment contingent faced a shipwreck. A soldier from Gangolihat prayed to Hat Kalika Mata, and miraculously, the ship reached safety. Since then, the regiment worships her as its presiding deity.

The temple, surrounded by deodar trees, finds mention in the Skanda Purana. Mythology states that Maa Durga took the form of Mahakali to defeat the demon Sumya, liberating the gods. Adi Guru Shankaracharya later re-established the temple, claiming the goddess's wrath, which once made the area uninhabitable.

A unique tradition claims Mahakali rests in the temple at night, evidenced by a wrinkled bed each morning. Devotees tie 'Chunaris' (scrafs) with wishes and return to offer bells upon their fulfilment. Despite being included in the Manas Khand tourism project, development work is yet to begin.

Mahakali Temple Committee President Hargovind Rawal said that all arrangements have been made here for the devotees visiting the temple during Chaitra Navratri. "A passenger rest house has been built here for the passengers staying overnight," Rawal said.