Harmony On Stage: Inmates Of All Faiths Unite For Ramlila At Haridwar Jail

Haridwar: Inmates at the Haridwar District Jail are showcasing a unique celebration of communal harmony through their nightly performance of Ramlila, which began on October 3, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The performances will continue until October 12, concluding the festival.

Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya noted that all participants are inmates who not only act but also manage stage decoration, makeup, and costumes. This year's performances feature inmates from diverse religious backgrounds, including Hindus and Muslims, embodying various characters from the epic Ramayana.

Inmate Sartaj Sheikh, who plays Ravana, emphasised the spirit of unity, stating, "I have a kind of obsession that no one should be able to say they belong to a different religion." He highlighted the absence of discrimination within the jail community.

Deepak, portraying Ram, shared insights about the lessons learned from the characters, both positive and negative. He said, "We learn from each character and strive to improve ourselves."

The Haridwar Jail has hosted Ramlila performances annually during Navratri for the past three years, with authorities encouraging such cultural activities to help inmates focus on rehabilitation and personal growth.