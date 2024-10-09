thumbnail

Harmony On Stage: Inmates Of All Faiths Unite For Ramlila At Haridwar Jail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Haridwar: Inmates at the Haridwar District Jail are showcasing a unique celebration of communal harmony through their nightly performance of Ramlila, which began on October 3, coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The performances will continue until October 12, concluding the festival.

Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya noted that all participants are inmates who not only act but also manage stage decoration, makeup, and costumes. This year's performances feature inmates from diverse religious backgrounds, including Hindus and Muslims, embodying various characters from the epic Ramayana. 

Inmate Sartaj Sheikh, who plays Ravana, emphasised the spirit of unity, stating, "I have a kind of obsession that no one should be able to say they belong to a different religion." He highlighted the absence of discrimination within the jail community. 

Deepak, portraying Ram, shared insights about the lessons learned from the characters, both positive and negative. He said, "We learn from each character and strive to improve ourselves."

The Haridwar Jail has hosted Ramlila performances annually during Navratri for the past three years, with authorities encouraging such cultural activities to help inmates focus on rehabilitation and personal growth.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INMATES PERFORM RAMLILAHARIDWAR JAIL RAMLILANAVRATRI AT HARIDWAR JAILNAVRATRI 2024 CELEBRATIONSRAMLILA AT HARIDWAR JAIL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark In Tribute To October 7 Victims

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark In Tribute To October 7 Victims

1 Min Read

Oct 8, 2024

Bosnia Plant Park Inspired By Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'

Bosnia Plant Park Inspired By Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'

2 Min Read

Oct 5, 2024

Abhiram, a talented artist from Thiruvananthapuram, is making waves with his intricate sculptures carved from chalk

Thiruvananthapuram: Local Artist Transforms Chalk Into Stunning Sculptures

1 Min Read

Oct 5, 2024

International Tattoo Artists On Show At Hong Kong Fair

International Tattoo Artists On Show At Hong Kong Fair

1 Min Read

Oct 4, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.