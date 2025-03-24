Haridwar: Girl Mauled By A Pack Of Ferocious Stray Dogs; Severely Injured

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Haridwar: A distressing incident came to light as a pack of ferocious dogs attacked a girl in Haridwar's Sheikh Wali Gali on Sunday. 

The incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area. In the video clips, some dogs can be seen brutally attacking a girl as she was walking in the lane. The girl sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Following this, local people have demanded immediate action from the municipal corporation and the administration on the problem of stray dogs.

Ravindra Singh, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Haridwar, said, "We continuously take action against stray dogs in the area. For this, we also have special teams. Wherever complaints are received, our Municipal Corporation team takes action there."

"At present, this incident is not in our knowledge. If it has happened, then we will send our team to the area. The Municipal Corporation has also built the ABS Center in Haridwar. Vaccination is done here as per the guidelines," Singh added.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal said, "It has come to light that street dogs attacked a girl in Kasaban Mohalla of Jwalapur. We keep getting stray dogs caught by the cattle-catching team from time to time. I have asked the officers to take appropriate action in this matter."

In 2023, between April and September, a total of 7 thousand people were bitten by stray dogs. In October 2023, over 700 people were bitten by stray dogs. Following this, the locals wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and the President on this issue.

