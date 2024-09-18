Haridwar: 12-Foot Python Rescued From Car Outside City Magistrate's Office

A 12-foot python was recovered from the bonnet of a parked Swift car outside the City Magistrate’s office in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The locals immediately alerted the forest department, prompting a swift response.

On receiving the information, a forest department team, led by Officer Santan Singh Negi, arrived at the spot. After continuous efforts, they rescued the python from the vehicle. Haridwar Range Officer, Shailendra Singh Negi, confirmed the rescue and stated that the python was safely released into the forest.

In August, a similar incident occurred in Jwalapur’s Paandhoi locality, where an 8-foot python entered a house. The forest department then rescued the snake. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report such incidents immediately.