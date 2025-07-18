Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Celebrating Remarkable Journey Of Desi Girl As She Turns 43

One of India's most celebrated stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 43 on Friday July 18, 2025. She has grown to become an international phenomenon, having developed herself as an actor, singer, producer, philanthropist, and now a global superstar, over the years. Priyanka was born to army doctors Ashok and Madhu Chopra in 1982. She gained fame when she was crowned Miss World at the age of 18, in the year 2000, and, then began her acting career in Bollywood in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. From there, she featured in Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, etc. Priyanka won the National Film Award for Fashion and gave an unforgettable performance in Saat Khoon Maaf. Priyanka has also made a strong footprint in Hollywood with movies such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic?, The Matrix Resurrections, and this year's movie, Heads of State. Up next, Priyanka will star in the upcoming Kalpana Chawla biopic.