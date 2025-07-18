Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Celebrating Remarkable Journey Of Desi Girl As She Turns 43

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

One of India's most celebrated stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 43 on Friday July 18, 2025. She has grown to become an international phenomenon, having developed herself as an actor, singer, producer, philanthropist, and now a global superstar, over the years. Priyanka was born to army doctors Ashok and Madhu Chopra in 1982. She gained fame when she was crowned Miss World at the age of 18, in the year 2000, and, then began her acting career in Bollywood in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. From there, she featured in Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, etc. Priyanka won the National Film Award for Fashion and gave an unforgettable performance in Saat Khoon Maaf. Priyanka has also made a strong footprint in Hollywood with movies such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic?, The Matrix Resurrections, and this year's movie, Heads of State. Up next, Priyanka will star in the upcoming Kalpana Chawla biopic.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAYPRIYANKA CHOPRA BIRTHDAY 2025PRIYANKA CHOPRA TURNS 43BOLLYWOOD ACTOR PRIYANKA CHOPRAPRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

A view of the Adanadi village in Maharashtra

Watch | Natural Beauty Of Adanadi Village

July 17, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST
Is The World Facing A New Nuclear Arms Race?

80 Years After Hiroshima-Nagasaki Bombings, Is The World Facing A New Nuclear Arms Race?

July 17, 2025 at 11:27 AM IST
Panipat Truck Driver Pulls Cart On 500 Km Kanwar Yatra To Pray For His Village's Prosperity

Panipat Truck Driver Pulls Cart On 500 Km Kanwar Yatra To Pray For His Village's Prosperity

July 16, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Aligarh's Pratibha Stuns All By Naming 195 Countries, 28 States, And 75 UP Districts In One Breath

Pratibha Stuns Names 195 Countries, 28 States In A Breath

July 15, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.