Gunny Bag Workers In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Face Livelihood Crisis, Urge Government Support

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Turakapalem village, located in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, has been synonymous with gunny bags for nearly seven decades, providing a livelihood for the villagers over the years. However, with the seasonal nature of demand for gunny bags and no alternative sources of income, workers say they are facing an existential crisis.

A worker identified as Abdul said, "I have been working here for about 15 years. My grandfather and father also did the same work. We are asking for support from the government. The main reason is that we work for only about 6 months. We make about 600 to 700 rupees daily, but we cannot run our household on 600 rupees. School fees, books, and all other expenses are not covered by our wages."

Another worker, Karimulla said, "I work for 20 rupees per piece, leading to a total income of 300 to 400 rupees daily. In 300 to 400 rupees, we have to manage the household and the education of our children. The work is only available for 6 months, and for the rest of the year, there is no work."

This micro-industry also employs workers from other states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Odisha. Workers say their wages are too low to ensure a sustainable livelihood. Gunny bag workers are urging the government to provide them with financial assistance and alternative sources of employment, to ensure the survival of this small but vital industry.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESHGUNNY BAGGUNNY BAG WORKERS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

1 Min Read

Nov 22, 2024

Thanjavur Artisan Showcases Exceptional Netti Artwork Skills At Poompuhar Competition

Tamil Nadu: Netti Artworks Sculpted by Highly Skilled Thanjavur Artisan Feature in Poompuhar Competition

1 Min Read

Nov 22, 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Polling Underway, Voters Line Up To Cast Their Votes

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

Jailed During Emergency, 93-Yr-Old Woman Among Early Voters In Nagpur

1 Min Read

Nov 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.