Gunny Bag Workers In Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu Face Livelihood Crisis, Urge Government Support

Turakapalem village, located in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, has been synonymous with gunny bags for nearly seven decades, providing a livelihood for the villagers over the years. However, with the seasonal nature of demand for gunny bags and no alternative sources of income, workers say they are facing an existential crisis.

A worker identified as Abdul said, "I have been working here for about 15 years. My grandfather and father also did the same work. We are asking for support from the government. The main reason is that we work for only about 6 months. We make about 600 to 700 rupees daily, but we cannot run our household on 600 rupees. School fees, books, and all other expenses are not covered by our wages."

Another worker, Karimulla said, "I work for 20 rupees per piece, leading to a total income of 300 to 400 rupees daily. In 300 to 400 rupees, we have to manage the household and the education of our children. The work is only available for 6 months, and for the rest of the year, there is no work."

This micro-industry also employs workers from other states, including Rajasthan, Bihar, and Odisha. Workers say their wages are too low to ensure a sustainable livelihood. Gunny bag workers are urging the government to provide them with financial assistance and alternative sources of employment, to ensure the survival of this small but vital industry.