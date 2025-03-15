Gujarat's Immunisation Success: Protecting Every Child, Securing Every Family

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Sonal Ben from Ahmedabad, relieved, holds her newborn close after receiving free vaccinations at her local primary health center. For many families in India, these life-saving vaccines are a vital protection against diseases like measles and polio, which they otherwise cannot afford.

Despite challenges such as misinformation and the COVID-19 pandemic, India's vaccination drive has been a resounding success, administrating over 2.2 billion doses. Prime Minister Narednra Modi praised the nation's efforts, calling India's vaccination campaign the largest and most extensive globally.

Gujarat stands out with an impressive immunisation rate of 95.95 per cent for children aged 9-11 months, surpassing the national average of 93.23 per cent. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 in 2023 vaccinated nearly one million children and over 225,000 pregnant women. Gujarat's Pulse Polio Campaign has been especially successful, with zero polio cases since 2007.

The state's immunization efforts include vaccines for polio, pentavalent, and measles-rubella, and are available for free at health centres and Anganwadi centers under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP). Gujarat aims for 100 per cent vaccination coverage, ensuring every child is protected. (With PTI Inputs)

