Gujarat's Fish Production, Fishermen's Incomes Rise With Government Support

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Rajkot: Gujarat's fishing industry continues to grow, thanks to government initiatives aimed at boosting fish production and improving the livelihoods of fishermen. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), over Rs 286 crore was approved for various projects in Gujarat during 2022-23. The scheme's goal is to increase fish production by seven million tonnes and increase fisheries export earnings to Rs one lakh crore by 2025.

Gujarat, with the longest coastline in India at 1,600 Km, benefits significantly from the fishing sector. The state's average annual fish production has been about 8.5 lakh metric tonnes over the last four years. Additionally, the average income of fishermen's families has seen a notable rise, from Rs 6.5 lakh annually in 2018 to nearly Rs 11 lakh in 2022.

Fishermen leaders have praised government schemes like PMMSY and the PM-JAY Scheme for improving production and living conditions. Local fish traders also called for additional diesel subsidies to further benefit the sector. Gujarat ranks first in marine fish production and fifth in total fish production nationwide. (With PTI Inputs)

