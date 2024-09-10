Gujarat Traders Allege Chinese Garlic Being Smuggled In India Despite Ban On Import

Gandhinagar: Garlic traders in Rajkot observed a strike on Tuesday, alleging that Chinese garlic is being smuggled into the country via Afghanistan to bypass a government ban on its import. The traders said that they have halted work in support of a nationwide strike by garlic traders.

Kishore Bhai Vagasia, a garlic trader, at Rajkot Market Yard, said that Chinese garlic is being brought into the country and farmers are forced to sell their produce at low prices. "This is why garlic traders across the country have decided to go for a strike. Garlic imports are prohibited but it is smuggled in via Afghanistan," he said.

Garlic is widely grown in the Saurashtra region, and according to traders, its quality is superior to Chinese garlic. However, due to low production over the past couple of years, garlic prices have increased. Traders allege that Chinese garlic is being smuggled into the country to take advantage of this price rise.

Atul Kanan, another garlic trader from the Bedi Market Yard said that the farmers of Saurashtra command prices for garlic in the wholesale market (mandi) as per the quality of their produce.

"The garlic grown in Saurashtra [and other areas of] Gujarat is exported worldwide because it stays good for 12 to 18 months, that is why it's in high demand. Whereas the Chinese garlic lasts for just six to eight months after which it dries up completely," Kanan said.

Traders also alleged that inferior quality Chinese garlic is being sold at cheaper rates, hurting their business and adversely affecting the farmers. "We are demanding that the government take steps to prevent garlic smuggling so that farmers and traders in India do not continue to suffer," Kanan added.