WATCH: Surat Holi Revellers Make a Splash in a Pool of Coloured Multani Soil

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 4:10 PM IST

Surat (Gujarat) : The people are celebrating Holi in a unique way by playing and enjoying themselves in a pool of coloured Multani soil. Men and women, young and old along with children were seen throwing coloured watery soil on each other as part of the festival celebrations in Surat. They also danced to the beats of DJ tunes. The whole Gujarat is busy celebrating Holi today. Holi programs have been organized in various places across Ahmedabad. People are engrossed in celebrating the festival of colours.

They have been celebrating the festival with their friends and family since morning hours. Playing Holi in Multani soil is very popular in Surat and this soil is considered beneficial for the skin. Many colors harm the skin but Multani soil is stated to be safe for Holi revellers. Khakis were also drenched in Holi colours today. Policemen deployed on 24 hours duty to protect people were seen sporting in Holi colors on their dresses. Surat in-charge police commissioner and all the officers and employees of the police family were seen playing Holi at the police commissioner's residence. Police personnel and officials were also seen playing Garba with Holi colours. Policemen today took time out of their busy schedule and joined the day's Holi festival celebrations in a big way.

