How Surya Gujarat Scheme Is Brightening Villages

Ahmedabad: India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, with renewable energy making up at least 50% of the total installed capacity. Gujarat is making significant strides toward this goal by promoting solar energy through the Surya Gujarat Yojana.

The scheme offers subsidies for rooftop solar panel installations, providing 40% subsidy for systems up to 3 kilo Watts and 20% for systems between 3 kilo Watts and 10 kilo Watts.

"Today, thanks to the vision of our honourable Prime Minister, the renewable energy sector is advancing rapidly in Gujarat. The state leads the nation in solar rooftop installations," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The success of the Surya Gujarat scheme shines bright in Ahmedabad’s Sadra village. Ramesh Shah, a resident, installed solar panels on his rooftop, resulting in substantial savings and a more comfortable life for him and his wife. Likewise, Kokilaben from the same village is thrilled with the benefits of her solar installation under the scheme. Their stories reflect the transformative impact of solar energy, bringing financial relief and sustainability to households across Gujarat.