How Surya Gujarat Scheme Is Brightening Villages

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

thumbnail
Gujarat solar revolution under Surya Gujarat scheme (PTI)

Ahmedabad: India aims to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, with renewable energy making up at least 50% of the total installed capacity. Gujarat is making significant strides toward this goal by promoting solar energy through the Surya Gujarat Yojana.

The scheme offers subsidies for rooftop solar panel installations, providing 40% subsidy for systems up to 3 kilo Watts and 20% for systems between 3 kilo Watts and 10 kilo Watts.

"Today, thanks to the vision of our honourable Prime Minister, the renewable energy sector is advancing rapidly in Gujarat. The state leads the nation in solar rooftop installations," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

The success of the Surya Gujarat scheme shines bright in Ahmedabad’s Sadra village. Ramesh Shah, a resident, installed solar panels on his rooftop, resulting in substantial savings and a more comfortable life for him and his wife. Likewise, Kokilaben from the same village is thrilled with the benefits of her solar installation under the scheme. Their stories reflect the transformative impact of solar energy, bringing financial relief and sustainability to households across Gujarat.

TAGGED:

GUJARAT ROOFTOP SCHEMESOLAR SCHEME IN GUJARATSURYA GUJARAT SCHEME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

India's Ambitious "Project Cheetah" Completes Two Years

India's Ambitious "Project Cheetah" Completes Two Years

1 Min Read

Sep 16, 2024

PM E-Drive Scheme

Explained | PM E-Drive Scheme: Subsidy, Incentives, Plan - All You Need To Know

2 Min Read

Sep 16, 2024

Over 10,000 People Attend Grand Onam Celebration In Sharjah

Over 10,000 People Attend Grand Onam Celebration In Sharjah

1 Min Read

Sep 15, 2024

The much-awaited 3rd edition of the International Auto Show has returned to Bengaluru after more than a decade-long gap.

WATCH: 3rd Edition Of International Auto Show Returns To Bengaluru

1 Min Read

Sep 15, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.