Gujarat: Lions Roam Patapur Village In Broad Daylight, Sparking Panic Amid Heavy Rains

Published : August 22, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST

Patapur village in Una taluka in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district had always been a quiet place, even when the monsoon rains lashed its fields. But everything changed one stormy week in August when lions began to roam the streets not just at night, but in broad daylight. It started with a single lion, prowling through the lanes in search of prey, its golden mane slick with rain. Soon, a pride of four settled in the fields nearby, their growls echoing through the homes.  

Villagers watched in fear as CCTV cameras captured the big cats strolling past courtyards and hunting livestock. Children stayed indoors, and elders whispered prayers, hoping the forest department would arrive before tragedy struck. Yet, for a brief moment amidst the terror, people saw wild royalty walking free in Patapur.

