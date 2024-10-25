Guatemala City Zoo Opens New Enclosure For Bengal Tigers

Guatemala City (Guatemala): Guatemala City's La Aurora Zoo opens its new enclosure for Bengal tigers Dali and Romina. "There is one female and one male (Bengal tigers). They are originally from India, but came from a private collection in Mexico in 2010,” zoo veterinarian Yousef Talgi said.

"With the change of enclosure, a more natural behaviour has been observed. They are more comfortable in their new enclosure. In the case of Romina, she is a white tigress. People have a myth that it is another species, that only this species has it, and in reality, it is a genetic condition: the white colour in tigers is not normal, better said, it is not common, but it does happen in nature. It is a genetic condition called 'Leucocytes'," he added.